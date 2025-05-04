Bamco Inc. NY Sells 7,753 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Bamco Inc. NY decreased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 280,994 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,753 shares during the quarter. Mettler-Toledo International accounts for approximately 0.9% of Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $343,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 14.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 221,799 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $332,634,000 after purchasing an additional 28,478 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 367.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 105,823 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $129,919,000 after buying an additional 24,285 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 34,370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,058,000 after acquiring an additional 5,234 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 773.3% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTD shares. Citigroup upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,400.00 to $1,125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,034.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,304.25.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of MTD opened at $1,103.95 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $946.69 and a 12-month high of $1,546.93. The company has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,136.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,232.39.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.90 by $0.29. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.29% and a negative return on equity of 591.54%. The business had revenue of $883.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.89 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, insider Gerry Keller sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,351.34, for a total transaction of $810,804.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,108.04. This trade represents a 99.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,313.69, for a total value of $1,037,815.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,248.46. This represents a 51.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

