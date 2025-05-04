World Liberty Financial USD Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $2.13 Billion (USD1)

World Liberty Financial USD (USD1) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. World Liberty Financial USD has a market cap of $2.13 billion and $11.03 million worth of World Liberty Financial USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, World Liberty Financial USD has traded up 0% against the dollar. One World Liberty Financial USD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001048 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95,384.43 or 0.99927048 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95,060.46 or 0.99587641 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

World Liberty Financial USD Token Profile

World Liberty Financial USD’s total supply is 2,127,970,381 tokens. World Liberty Financial USD’s official website is www.worldlibertyfinancial.com. World Liberty Financial USD’s official Twitter account is @worldlibertyfi.

World Liberty Financial USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “World Liberty Financial USD (USD1) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. World Liberty Financial USD has a current supply of 2,127,970,381.0001. The last known price of World Liberty Financial USD is 1.00077443 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $10,161,190.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.worldlibertyfinancial.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Liberty Financial USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire World Liberty Financial USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase World Liberty Financial USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

