AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 248,562 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 51.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 230,780 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 248,562 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $24,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SE. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in SEA in the 3rd quarter worth about $290,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of SEA by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in SEA by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,326 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 9,309 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SEA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in SEA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $463,000. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of SEA stock opened at $141.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $83.52 billion, a PE ratio of 945.13 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $55.00 and a 52 week high of $147.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.12.
Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.
