Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.650-0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.0 billion-$3.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.0 billion.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.0 %

Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.17. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $9.48.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 346.26%. The business had revenue of $695.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.78 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMRX shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Tushar Bhikhubhai Patel sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $41,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,578,209 shares in the company, valued at $405,628,045.15. This trade represents a 9.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gautam Patel sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $712,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,808,886 shares in the company, valued at $16,099,085.40. This represents a 4.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,160,000 shares of company stock valued at $43,113,200. Company insiders own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

