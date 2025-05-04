AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 71,478 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 310,780 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 71,478 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Autoliv worth $29,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in Autoliv by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Autoliv in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,501 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 69.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa America raised Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Autoliv to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

In other Autoliv news, CEO Mikael Bratt sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $569,664.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,062.30. This represents a 19.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Per Jonas Jademyr sold 401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.85, for a total value of $39,638.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,712.25. This trade represents a 36.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,253 shares of company stock valued at $915,534. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Autoliv stock opened at $94.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.14. Autoliv, Inc. has a one year low of $75.49 and a one year high of $129.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The auto parts company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 28.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is currently 32.22%.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

