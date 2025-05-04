Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) Announces Earnings Results

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05, Zacks reports. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 346.26% and a negative net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $695.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.78 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.650-0.70 EPS.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMRX opened at $7.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.16. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.29 and a 52 week high of $9.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amneal Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Tushar Bhikhubhai Patel sold 5,000,000 shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $41,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,578,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,628,045.15. The trade was a 9.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gautam Patel sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $712,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,808,886 shares in the company, valued at $16,099,085.40. This represents a 4.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,160,000 shares of company stock valued at $43,113,200. Company insiders own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

