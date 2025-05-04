Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stake Boosted by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 376,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $90,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $221.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $190.27 and a one year high of $263.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $218.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.28.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

