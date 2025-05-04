Bamco Inc. NY Sells 8,126 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Bamco Inc. NY reduced its stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 242,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,126 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in argenx were worth $148,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of argenx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $652,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in argenx by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in argenx in the fourth quarter worth $615,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in argenx in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in argenx by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 34,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,497,000 after buying an additional 6,161 shares during the period. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARGX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of argenx from $675.00 to $704.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of argenx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 target price on shares of argenx in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on argenx from $681.00 to $796.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, argenx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $699.28.

Shares of ARGX stock opened at $649.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $598.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $611.86. argenx SE has a 52 week low of $352.77 and a 52 week high of $678.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a PE ratio of -738.26 and a beta of 0.57.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $761.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.52 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.45%. Analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

