Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Raises Stock Holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TWST shares. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $58.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Friday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twist Bioscience presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Twist Bioscience Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of Twist Bioscience stock opened at $39.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.24 and a 200 day moving average of $44.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 2.34. Twist Bioscience Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.16 and a fifty-two week high of $60.90.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $88.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.96 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 32.69% and a negative net margin of 59.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.75) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Twist Bioscience news, insider Dennis Cho sold 806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $39,776.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,538,106.35. This represents a 0.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 5,200 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $256,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 667,318 shares in the company, valued at $32,932,143.30. This trade represents a 0.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,432 shares of company stock worth $1,038,170 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

