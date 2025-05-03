Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Increases Position in Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) by 368.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,706 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Couchbase were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BASE. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Couchbase by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Couchbase by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Ceera Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Couchbase by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 32,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Couchbase by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Couchbase news, SVP Huw Owen sold 15,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $245,923.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,599,395.57. This represents a 3.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Margaret Chow sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $274,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,436,456.77. The trade was a 10.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,658 shares of company stock valued at $709,172 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Couchbase from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Couchbase in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Couchbase from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Couchbase from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Couchbase has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.41.

Couchbase Stock Performance

Shares of BASE stock opened at $17.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.72. Couchbase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $28.67. The firm has a market cap of $949.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 0.85.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.22). Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 57.22% and a negative net margin of 39.31%. The firm had revenue of $54.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.25 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

About Couchbase

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

