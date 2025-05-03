State of Tennessee Department of Treasury Boosts Holdings in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its holdings in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,746 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 747 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury owned approximately 0.05% of CTS worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of CTS by 256.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 41,164 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd increased its stake in shares of CTS by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 8,501 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of CTS by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,713 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of CTS by 252.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 65,174 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after buying an additional 46,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CTS by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 155,018 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,174,000 after buying an additional 4,004 shares during the period. 96.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CTS opened at $39.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.50. CTS Co. has a one year low of $34.02 and a one year high of $59.68.

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $125.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.72 million. CTS had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 11.27%. Equities analysts anticipate that CTS Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. CTS’s payout ratio is 8.08%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

About CTS

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals.

