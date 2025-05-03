State of Tennessee Department of Treasury Reduces Stock Position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury reduced its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter valued at $40,226,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter worth about $17,384,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter worth about $13,338,000. M.D. Sass LLC increased its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. M.D. Sass LLC now owns 264,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,747,000 after buying an additional 96,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,318,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,181,000 after buying an additional 90,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th.

Walker & Dunlop Stock Performance

NYSE WD opened at $74.32 on Friday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a one year low of $69.59 and a one year high of $118.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 1.42.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $237.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.43 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Walker & Dunlop Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is 84.01%.

Insider Activity

In other Walker & Dunlop news, CEO William M. Walker acquired 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $86.21 per share, with a total value of $1,508,675.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 411,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,455,672.91. This represents a 4.44 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Servicing and Asset Management, and Corporate. The Capital Markets segment offers a comprehensive range of commercial real estate finance products to customers.

Further Reading

