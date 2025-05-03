Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Given New $223.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $251.00 to $223.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HLT. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $263.00 target price (up previously from $243.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 price target (down from $296.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Macquarie increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $233.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.31.

Shares of HLT stock opened at $241.11 on Wednesday. Hilton Worldwide has a 52 week low of $194.93 and a 52 week high of $275.22. The company has a market capitalization of $57.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.48.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 54.47% and a net margin of 13.74%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.76%.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 40,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.83, for a total value of $10,928,745.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,802,871.89. This trade represents a 34.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 7,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

