Susquehanna Issues Positive Forecast for Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Stock Price

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Susquehanna from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.42% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

Shares of Rush Street Interactive stock opened at $11.68 on Thursday. Rush Street Interactive has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $16.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -584.00 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.24 and a 200 day moving average of $12.65.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $262.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rush Street Interactive will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Mattias Stetz sold 3,777 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $45,626.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 421,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,086,296.08. The trade was a 0.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Einar Roosileht sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total value of $1,008,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 946,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,634,021.50. This trade represents a 6.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 750,758 shares of company stock valued at $8,865,603. Company insiders own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,596,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,583 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Rush Street Interactive by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,663,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,889 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,200,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,191,000 after purchasing an additional 795,719 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Rush Street Interactive by 7,958.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,029,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,843,000 after buying an additional 2,004,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,962,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,924,000 after buying an additional 598,300 shares during the period. 24.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

