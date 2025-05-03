Short Interest in Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Rises By 39.2%

Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, an increase of 39.2% from the March 31st total of 24,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 218,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Jones Soda Stock Up 2.2 %

OTCMKTS JSDA opened at $0.21 on Friday. Jones Soda has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.22. The firm has a market cap of $21.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.18.

Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.79 million during the quarter. Jones Soda had a negative net margin of 34.64% and a negative return on equity of 104.47%.

About Jones Soda

Jones Soda Co, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, marketing, and distribution of beverages primarily in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides craft sodas under the Jones Soda and Lemoncocco brands; and tetrahydrocannabinol infused cannabis products under the Mary Jones brand name.

