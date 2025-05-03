Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP) Stock Price Down 9% on Analyst Downgrade

Green Impact Partners Inc. (CVE:GIP – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 9% during mid-day trading on Friday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from C$8.00 to C$6.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Green Impact Partners traded as low as C$2.85 and last traded at C$2.95. Approximately 120,797 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 565% from the average daily volume of 18,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.24.
Separately, Desjardins set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Green Impact Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th.
Green Impact Partners Price Performance
Green Impact Partners Company Profile
Green Impact Partners Inc provides water, waste, and solids treatment and recycling services in North America. The company operates in two segments, Water & Solids Recycling & Energy Product Optimization; and Clean Energy Production. It operates a portfolio of water and solids treatment and recycling facilities.
