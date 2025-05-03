Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP) Stock Price Down 9% on Analyst Downgrade

Green Impact Partners Inc. (CVE:GIP – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 9% during mid-day trading on Friday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from C$8.00 to C$6.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Green Impact Partners traded as low as C$2.85 and last traded at C$2.95. Approximately 120,797 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 565% from the average daily volume of 18,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.24.

Separately, Desjardins set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Green Impact Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Get Green Impact Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on GIP

Green Impact Partners Price Performance

Green Impact Partners Company Profile

The stock has a market capitalization of C$58.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.29, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.64.

(Get Free Report)

Green Impact Partners Inc provides water, waste, and solids treatment and recycling services in North America. The company operates in two segments, Water & Solids Recycling & Energy Product Optimization; and Clean Energy Production. It operates a portfolio of water and solids treatment and recycling facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Green Impact Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Impact Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.