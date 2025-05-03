Utah Retirement Systems Has $2.44 Million Stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,685 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in F5 were worth $2,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of F5 by 1.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 144,572 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $31,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in F5 by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 12,825 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of F5 by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 376,215 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $82,553,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 90,002 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $19,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of F5 by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 409,130 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $90,090,000 after acquiring an additional 81,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

F5 stock opened at $268.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $265.90 and a 200-day moving average of $262.01. The company has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.14. F5, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.45 and a 1 year high of $313.00.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The network technology company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. F5 had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The firm had revenue of $590.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on F5 from $269.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on F5 from $296.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of F5 from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F5 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.56.

In related news, Director Marianne Budnik sold 1,872 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.72, for a total value of $488,067.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,689.04. The trade was a 60.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.37, for a total transaction of $344,981.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,446,454.39. This represents a 0.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,251 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,285. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

