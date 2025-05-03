Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $16.66 Million Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,389 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $16,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 193.4% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $181,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $605.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.44. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $525.99 and a 1 year high of $1,211.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $626.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $711.45.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by ($0.61). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.07%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on REGN shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $865.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,051.00 to $943.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $547.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $892.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on REGN

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.