AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd Has $5.22 Million Stock Holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 38.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the quarter. Cavco Industries accounts for 1.4% of AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd owned approximately 0.14% of Cavco Industries worth $5,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 387.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 330 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CVCO opened at $512.41 on Friday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $331.08 and a 12-month high of $544.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $500.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $484.85. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 1.29.

Cavco Industries ( NASDAQ:CVCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $2.01. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 16.17%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 21.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $550.00 price target (up from $480.00) on shares of Cavco Industries in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

In other Cavco Industries news, insider Jack S. Brandom sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.00, for a total transaction of $538,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,688. The trade was a 45.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Blount sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.18, for a total transaction of $1,014,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,836 shares in the company, valued at $1,438,362.48. This trade represents a 41.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,894 shares of company stock worth $4,140,833. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

