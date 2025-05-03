Keel Point LLC Buys 257 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Keel Point LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,377,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,442,009,000 after buying an additional 8,518,721 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,441,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,190,000 after acquiring an additional 753,783 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6,292.2% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 10,254,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,202,000 after purchasing an additional 10,093,895 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,628,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,587,000 after purchasing an additional 173,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,795,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,579,000 after purchasing an additional 195,204 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VXUS opened at $65.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $54.98 and a 52-week high of $65.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.46.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.1909 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

