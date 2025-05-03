Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $13.84 Million Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,185 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.05% of Dover worth $13,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Ecofi Investissements SA boosted its position in shares of Dover by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Ecofi Investissements SA now owns 4,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Dover by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Dover in a report on Monday, April 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $176.00 target price on shares of Dover in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Dover from $230.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.33.

NYSE:DOV opened at $173.74 on Friday. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $143.04 and a 1 year high of $222.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $173.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.06. Dover had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 32.95%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.41%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

