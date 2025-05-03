Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Insider Stacey G. Rock Sells 4,000 Shares

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) insider Stacey G. Rock sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $135,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,812 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,764.92. This trade represents a 6.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Up 3.9 %

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $36.29 on Friday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.91 and a 12 month high of $36.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 362.94 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.90.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on KTOS. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 239.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 273,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after purchasing an additional 192,667 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 21,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 4,638 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,798,859 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,951,000 after buying an additional 304,088 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 15.0% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 665,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,501,000 after acquiring an additional 86,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 249,781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.