Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) CEO Sells $109,220.28 in Stock

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total transaction of $109,220.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,523,831.18. The trade was a 0.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $79.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $69.71 and a 1-year high of $95.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.52.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.19%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PEG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $98.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Public Service Enterprise Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

