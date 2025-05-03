CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Director Peter Maag Sells 13,281 Shares of Stock

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) Director Peter Maag sold 13,281 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $228,831.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 316,743 shares in the company, valued at $5,457,481.89. The trade was a 4.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
CareDx Trading Down 0.5 %
NASDAQ CDNA opened at $15.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $831.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.49 and a 200-day moving average of $21.47. CareDx, Inc has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $34.84.
CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. CareDx had a negative net margin of 45.90% and a negative return on equity of 53.70%. The firm had revenue of $84.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CareDx by 771.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in CareDx by 553.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of CareDx during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CareDx by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balance Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of CareDx during the first quarter valued at about $189,000.
CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.
