CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Director Peter Maag Sells 13,281 Shares of Stock

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) Director Peter Maag sold 13,281 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $228,831.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 316,743 shares in the company, valued at $5,457,481.89. The trade was a 4.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

CareDx Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ CDNA opened at $15.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $831.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.49 and a 200-day moving average of $21.47. CareDx, Inc has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $34.84.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. CareDx had a negative net margin of 45.90% and a negative return on equity of 53.70%. The firm had revenue of $84.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of CareDx from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CareDx from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com raised CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of CareDx from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CareDx

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CareDx by 771.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in CareDx by 553.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of CareDx during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CareDx by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balance Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of CareDx during the first quarter valued at about $189,000.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

