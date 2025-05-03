Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Purchased by American Trust Investment Advisors LLC

American Trust Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 224,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,213 shares during the quarter. Kimco Realty comprises about 2.2% of American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $5,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Kimco Realty by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

KIM opened at $21.11 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $17.93 and a twelve month high of $25.83. The stock has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.67 and its 200-day moving average is $22.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

Kimco Realty ( NYSE:KIM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $536.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.68 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 965.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 178.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on KIM. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.68.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

