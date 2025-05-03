Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIP – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 613,729 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 253% from the previous session’s volume of 173,674 shares.The stock last traded at $100.10 and had previously closed at $100.05.

Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.27.

Get Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 79.4% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 1,886.8% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000.

Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (CLIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive 1-3 month US T-Bill – USD index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a time to maturity of one to three months. CLIP was launched on Jun 20, 2023 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.