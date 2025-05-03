Willow Biosciences (TSE:WLLW) Shares Up 100% – Should You Buy?

Willow Biosciences Inc. (TSE:WLLW – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 100% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. Approximately 3,223,687 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 482% from the average daily volume of 553,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Willow Biosciences Trading Up 100.0 %

The company has a market cap of C$1.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 19.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 902.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.05.

Willow Biosciences Company Profile

Willow Biosciences Inc is a Canadian biotechnology company based in Calgary. It produces high purity, plant-derived compounds that provide building blocks for the global pharmaceutical, health and wellness, and consumer packaged goods industries. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Canada.

