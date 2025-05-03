LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,914 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 16,707 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $12,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172,015 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $107,990,000 after purchasing an additional 8,623 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 722,325 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $66,555,000 after buying an additional 13,009 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 550,260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,711,000 after buying an additional 7,737 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 327,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,205,000 after buying an additional 15,843 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 284,779 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on LMAT. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barrington Research lowered LeMaitre Vascular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer cut LeMaitre Vascular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.14.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Performance

LMAT opened at $78.70 on Friday. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a one year low of $69.82 and a one year high of $109.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.33.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $59.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.61 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 19.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LeMaitre Vascular Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LeMaitre Vascular

In related news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 2,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total value of $164,979.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,564 shares in the company, valued at $456,915.68. The trade was a 26.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About LeMaitre Vascular

(Free Report)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.