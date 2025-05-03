GenusPlus Group Limited (ASX:GNP) Insider Sells A$1,548,600.00 in Stock

GenusPlus Group Limited (ASX:GNP – Get Free Report) insider David Riches sold 600,000 shares of GenusPlus Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$2.58 ($1.67), for a total transaction of A$1,548,600.00 ($999,096.77).
GenusPlus Group Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $515.33 million, a P/E ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.14, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46.
About GenusPlus Group
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GenusPlus Group
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Meta Takes A Bow With Q1 Earnings – Watch For Tariff Impact in Q2
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Amazon Earnings: 2 Reasons to Love It, 1 Reason to Be Cautious
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Palantir Earnings: 1 Bullish Signal and 1 Area of Concern
Receive News & Ratings for GenusPlus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GenusPlus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.