GenusPlus Group Limited (ASX:GNP) Insider Sells A$1,548,600.00 in Stock

GenusPlus Group Limited (ASX:GNP – Get Free Report) insider David Riches sold 600,000 shares of GenusPlus Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$2.58 ($1.67), for a total transaction of A$1,548,600.00 ($999,096.77).

GenusPlus Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $515.33 million, a P/E ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.14, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46.

About GenusPlus Group

GenusPlus Group Ltd engages in the installation, construction, and maintenance of power and communication systems in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure, Communications, and Industrial. It offers various services, including planning, designing, constructing, operating, testing, maintaining, managing, and decommissioning power network assets for electricity utilities, infrastructure developers, telecommunications networks, and mining companies.

