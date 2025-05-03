Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Buys 14,589 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 1,185.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,589 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 304.0% in the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 207,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,293,000 after buying an additional 155,881 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 960.3% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 360,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,988,000 after purchasing an additional 326,500 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 872.6% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 6,895.2% in the 4th quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 146,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 144,800 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 46,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $2,322,519.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,403,640 shares in the company, valued at $3,381,640,618.80. This trade represents a 0.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP George Kao sold 71,720 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $3,620,425.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,785.52. The trade was a 78.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,473 shares of company stock worth $6,771,552 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on SMCI shares. Northland Securities set a $70.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Cfra upgraded Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.73.

SMCI opened at $33.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.34 and a 200 day moving average of $35.76. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $101.40.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

