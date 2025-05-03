iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM) Holdings Increased by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AOM. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF by 118.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF by 551.1% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000.

iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AOM opened at $44.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.50 and a 200-day moving average of $43.93. iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF has a one year low of $41.20 and a one year high of $45.31.

iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

