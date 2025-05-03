Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $497,000 Stock Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 428.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,033 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SONY. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Sony Group by 307.4% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 19,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 14,990 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC raised its position in Sony Group by 468.3% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 21,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 17,544 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Sony Group by 608.5% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 30,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 26,536 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sony Group by 212.7% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 8,476 shares during the period. Finally, J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Sony Group by 500.6% during the 4th quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 137,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 114,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Stock Performance

SONY opened at $25.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $153.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.88. Sony Group Co. has a 1 year low of $15.02 and a 1 year high of $26.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $28.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.32 billion. Research analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SONY. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Sony Group in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Sony Group Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

