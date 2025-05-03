Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Increases Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTL)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTL – Free Report) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,856 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 52,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 10,422 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 72,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000.
iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
NASDAQ:IBTL opened at $20.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.06. iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $19.54 and a one year high of $20.99.
iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend
About iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF
The iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (IBTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2031 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2031. The fund will terminate in December 2031. IBTL was launched on Jul 13, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Meta Takes A Bow With Q1 Earnings – Watch For Tariff Impact in Q2
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Amazon Earnings: 2 Reasons to Love It, 1 Reason to Be Cautious
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Palantir Earnings: 1 Bullish Signal and 1 Area of Concern
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.