Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Increases Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTL)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTL – Free Report) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,856 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 52,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 10,422 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 72,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:IBTL opened at $20.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.06. iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $19.54 and a one year high of $20.99.

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.0684 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (IBTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2031 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2031. The fund will terminate in December 2031. IBTL was launched on Jul 13, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.