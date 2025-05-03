AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) CEO Thomas E. Ferguson Sells 26,889 Shares of Stock

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas E. Ferguson sold 26,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $2,309,227.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,160,013.04. This trade represents a 11.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

AZZ Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AZZ opened at $90.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.23, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.61. AZZ Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.59 and a 12 month high of $99.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Get AZZ alerts:

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. AZZ had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $351.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.78 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that AZZ Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZZ Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th. AZZ’s payout ratio is presently 42.77%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of AZZ in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on AZZ from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Noble Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AZZ in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of AZZ to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of AZZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AZZ has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on AZZ

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZZ. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AZZ by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in AZZ by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in AZZ by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in AZZ by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in AZZ by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 24,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.