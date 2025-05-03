Evercore ISI Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Evercore ISI from $63.00 to $69.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “in-line” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.58% from the company’s current price.

EBAY has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.12.

Get eBay alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on eBay

eBay Price Performance

EBAY stock opened at $68.60 on Thursday. eBay has a one year low of $49.25 and a one year high of $71.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. eBay had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 30.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at eBay

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 28,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.82, for a total transaction of $1,903,029.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,080 shares in the company, valued at $4,413,725.60. This represents a 30.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $378,281.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,709,615.50. This trade represents a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,310 shares of company stock worth $3,121,626 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in eBay during the first quarter valued at about $261,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,464,000. Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 19.8% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the first quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in eBay by 18.9% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.