Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Angi from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Angi from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Angi from $27.50 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

Shares of ANGI stock opened at $11.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $586.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.39 and a beta of 1.84. Angi has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $29.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANGI. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Angi by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,997,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,296,000 after purchasing an additional 267,946 shares during the period. Westerly Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Angi by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC now owns 2,840,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,714,000 after buying an additional 490,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Angi by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,722,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after buying an additional 914,037 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Angi by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 732,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 158,662 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Angi by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 724,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 207,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.

