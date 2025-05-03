FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Earns “Hold” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports.

FORM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on FormFactor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on FormFactor from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley lowered shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FormFactor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.71.

Get FormFactor alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on FormFactor

FormFactor Price Performance

FORM opened at $30.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.26. FormFactor has a 1 year low of $22.58 and a 1 year high of $63.63.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. FormFactor had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $171.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. FormFactor’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that FormFactor will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at FormFactor

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $112,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,650 shares in the company, valued at $14,533,716. The trade was a 0.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $395,760. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in FormFactor by 127.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,114,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,493 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 82.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,963,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,554,000 after purchasing an additional 885,617 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 160.6% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,155,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,692,000 after purchasing an additional 712,196 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in FormFactor by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,037,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $265,632,000 after buying an additional 594,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,542,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,861,000 after buying an additional 585,117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.