eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock Price Expected to Rise, TD Securities Analyst Says

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at TD Securities from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential downside of 6.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of eBay from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a $72.00 price target on eBay and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on eBay from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $68.60 on Thursday. eBay has a 1 year low of $49.25 and a 1 year high of $71.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.02.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. eBay had a return on equity of 30.97% and a net margin of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that eBay will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $265,423.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 94,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,329,927.52. This represents a 4.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $378,281.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,998 shares in the company, valued at $35,709,615.50. This trade represents a 1.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,310 shares of company stock valued at $3,121,626. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

