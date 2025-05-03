Axa S.A. Sells 1,261,729 Shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Axa S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,894,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,261,729 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $99,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 4th quarter valued at about $609,076,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Stellantis by 72,446.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 17,400,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,899,000 after purchasing an additional 17,376,176 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in Stellantis by 282.2% during the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 7,258,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359,190 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Stellantis by 306.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,905,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,636,000 after purchasing an additional 5,208,889 shares during the period. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,858,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of STLA opened at $9.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.44. Stellantis has a 52 week low of $8.39 and a 52 week high of $23.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Stellantis Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.5032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 6.07%. Stellantis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.82%.

STLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stellantis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.49.

Stellantis Profile

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

