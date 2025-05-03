Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. boosted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,738,884 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,319 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $65,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 269.9% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 688 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $34.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.82. The company has a market capitalization of $130.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $31.44 and a 1 year high of $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.82 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $44.50 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Macquarie dropped their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.10.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

