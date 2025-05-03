Arrowroot Family Office LLC Trims Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Arrowroot Family Office LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,620 shares during the period. Arrowroot Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 3,651,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,208,000 after acquiring an additional 180,849 shares in the last quarter. Darrow Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Darrow Company Inc. now owns 154,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,529,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 61,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $92.78 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $95.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.51 and its 200 day moving average is $91.58. The stock has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 0.74.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

