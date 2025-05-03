Arrowroot Family Office LLC Buys 14,276 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Arrowroot Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 105.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,276 shares during the quarter. Arrowroot Family Office LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 551.4% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

SCHA stock opened at $23.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.42. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $28.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.0553 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

