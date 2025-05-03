ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Raises Stock Position in Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,482,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,944 shares during the quarter. Waystar makes up 1.7% of ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Waystar were worth $127,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Waystar in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Waystar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waystar by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of Waystar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Waystar in the 4th quarter worth $264,000.

Insider Transactions at Waystar

In other news, CTO Christopher L. Schremser sold 8,623 shares of Waystar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total value of $313,532.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 438,044 shares in the company, valued at $15,927,279.84. This trade represents a 1.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Canada Pension Plan Investment sold 7,517,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $300,686,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,692,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,187,691,440. This trade represents a 20.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,411,461 shares of company stock worth $528,743,995 in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Waystar in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Waystar from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on Waystar from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Waystar from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Waystar in a research report on Friday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.08.

Waystar Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of Waystar stock opened at $40.68 on Friday. Waystar Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $48.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.02.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The company had revenue of $256.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.47 million. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Waystar Holding Corp. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Waystar Company Profile

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

