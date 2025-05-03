Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 53,280 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 125.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 95,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,280 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $51,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Sherman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $520.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $507.71 and its 200-day moving average is $533.72. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $442.80 and a 12-month high of $563.92.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.