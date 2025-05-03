ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Sells 2,088,207 Shares of WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC cut its holdings in WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,971,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,088,207 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in WisdomTree were worth $52,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of WisdomTree by 1,778.5% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree by 173.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in WisdomTree by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of WisdomTree by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WisdomTree Price Performance

WT opened at $9.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.82. WisdomTree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.47 and a 12-month high of $12.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WisdomTree ( NYSE:WT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $108.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.47 million. WisdomTree had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on WisdomTree from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on WisdomTree from $9.75 to $8.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at WisdomTree

In related news, insider Alexis Marinof sold 90,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $897,972.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 221,146 shares in the company, valued at $2,182,711.02. This represents a 29.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WisdomTree Profile

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Further Reading

