40,171 Shares in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Bought by Aristeia Capital L.L.C.

Aristeia Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. owned 0.07% of Emergent BioSolutions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EBS. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 5,458.5% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 145,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 3,692 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 277,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 6,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Neal Franklin Fowler sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $204,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 101,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,413. This represents a 25.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of EBS stock opened at $5.14 on Friday. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.05. The stock has a market cap of $279.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.14.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.40. Emergent BioSolutions had a negative net margin of 18.55% and a negative return on equity of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $194.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.77) EPS. Analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Emergent BioSolutions announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, March 31st that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 19% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EBS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st.

Emergent BioSolutions Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, provides preparedness and response solutions for accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats in the United States. The company offers NARCAN Nasal Spray for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; Vaxchora vaccine for the prevention of cholera; Vivotif vaccine for oral administration for the prevention of typhoid fever; Anthrasil for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; CYFENDUS for post-exposure prophylaxis of disease following suspected or confirmed exposure to Bacillus anthracis; and Raxibacumab injection for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax.

