Ariel Investments LLC Sells 1,685,348 Shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Ariel Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,781,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,685,348 shares during the period. OneSpaWorld comprises about 1.7% of Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Ariel Investments LLC owned about 7.48% of OneSpaWorld worth $154,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 139.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in OneSpaWorld in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in OneSpaWorld during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 2,395.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OSW shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on OneSpaWorld from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on OneSpaWorld from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of OneSpaWorld from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.60.

OneSpaWorld Price Performance

OneSpaWorld stock opened at $18.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.80. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $14.21 and a 52 week high of $23.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

OneSpaWorld Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. OneSpaWorld’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.86%.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

