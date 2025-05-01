Westbourne Investments Inc. Takes Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Westbourne Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,000. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 1.5% of Westbourne Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarus Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLD opened at $303.77 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $210.71 and a 52-week high of $317.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $284.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.99. The stock has a market cap of $91.31 billion, a PE ratio of -32.58 and a beta of 0.17.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

