Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Increases Holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 619,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,450 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.06% of GE Aerospace worth $103,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in GE Aerospace by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GE Aerospace alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GE Aerospace news, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total value of $807,379.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,264.20. The trade was a 26.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE GE opened at $201.53 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $194.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. GE Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $150.20 and a fifty-two week high of $214.21.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.06 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 14.31%. On average, research analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Aerospace Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from GE Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is 22.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on GE Aerospace from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Northcoast Research raised GE Aerospace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on GE Aerospace from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Aerospace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.92.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.