11,594 Shares in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Acquired by Westbourne Investments Inc.

Westbourne Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,000. Builders FirstSource accounts for approximately 1.0% of Westbourne Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 275.2% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 106,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,169,000 after acquiring an additional 77,844 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,139,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,908,000 after buying an additional 105,158 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 290.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth about $517,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (down from $180.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.21.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $119.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.58. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.84 and a 52 week high of $203.14.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 30.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.